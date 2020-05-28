Red Sox Hard At Work To Make Fenway Park Safer For Players When MLB ReturnsThe Red Sox are hard at work to make Fenway Park safer for players once baseball returns, with team president Sam Kennedy saying it could look a lot different inside the 108-year-old park when they start playing ball.

NFL Closes Famous Belichick-Vrabel Loophole; Onside Kick Safe For NowThe onside kick is safe -- for now -- while a loophole exploited by Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel during the 2019 NFL season is now closed.

Tom Brady Is Selling His Custom Stretch Cadillac EscaladeTom Brady has placed his souped-up Caddy on the used car market.

Bruins Officially Land Trio Of NHL Regular Season Awards, Including Presidents' TrophyThe 2019-20 NHL regular season is officially in the books, with the Boston Bruins capturing three of the league’s major awards.

Zdeno Chara Has No Complaints About NHL's Playoff Format, Adds Real-World Perspective To SituationZdeno Chara is back in Boston and the Bruins captain is ready to get back on the ice. And you won't hear him complain one bit about the NHL's new playoff format.