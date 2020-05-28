Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — Stop & Shop workers will continue to receive a 10% pay raise through the Fourth of July, the company announced Thursday. The Quincy-based supermarket chain has been paying its essential workers extra since March 20.
The raise covers about 56,000 employees in more than 400 stores. Stop & Shop has hired an additional 8,000 workers since the coronavirus pandemic intensified in mid-March.
“Every supermarket company must follow the lead of Stop & Shop and step up to provide our country’s grocery workers with the good pay and the benefits and protections they need,” UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.
Target is also extending raises through July 4th, paying workers an extra $2 per hour.