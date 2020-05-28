BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 93 new coronavirus deaths and 675 additional cases in Massachusetts on Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been 94,895 total cases with 6,640 deaths in the state.
As of Thursday, there are 2,112 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of six patients from Wednesday. There are 529 patients are currently in ICU.
A total of 20,607 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 4,123 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
There have been 562,323 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,179 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,857 followed by Suffolk County with 17,698 cases, and Essex County with 13,899.