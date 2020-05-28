BOSTON (CBS) – CVS Pharmacy announced on Thursday that it is opening five more coronavirus drive-thru testing facilities in Massachusetts. The company now has 26 drive-thru sites in the state.
The additional new testing sites in Massachusetts include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 370 Pulaski Boulevard, Bellingham
- CVS Pharmacy, 114 Central Street, Ipswich
- CVS Pharmacy, 107 West Street, Pittsfield
- CVS Pharmacy, 2 Lafayette Road, Salisbury
- CVS Pharmacy, 481 Lincoln Street, Worcester
According to CVS, the new testing facilities will be open on Friday. One week ago, CVS opened 12 new sites.
Patients are given self-swab tests at the drive-thru facilities. The swabs are send to a third party and results are returned in about three days.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found on the company’s website.