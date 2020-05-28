CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner William Gross called the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody, a “damned SHAME.” Gross said he supports the firing of four Minnesota officers who were involved.

Video showed an officer keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed man pleads “Please, I can’t breathe.” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Tuesday that the four officers involved were “former employees.”

Gross said that he agreed with the decision to fire the officers.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted Wednesday night that he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

President Donald Trump said the FBI and Department of Justice are “already well into an investigation” into Floyd’s death.

