DORCHESTER (CBS) – Six people were shot and one of them was killed in two violent incidents in Boston overnight.
Police were called to Ames Way in Dorchester just before midnight and found five men with gunshot wounds. All of them were rushed to hospitals and one of them died.
Around the same time, another person was shot and a person was stabbed on Massachusetts Avenue. Both took themselves to the hospital, police said.
Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said they don’t know yet if the two incidents are connected. No names have been released.
“It’s unfortunate that another person’s lost their life at this time, with all the work with our district attorney and our community to stop these acts of senseless violence. Again, please help us out,” Gross told reporters early Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Boston Police.