



BOSTON (CBS) – As restaurants begin reopening with new guidelines for coronavirus, masks may be required. A new Velcro mask allows diners to eat and drink without taking it off.

“We called company leaders and industry leaders and we said ‘Is this stupid or is this sublime?’” said Bob McMahon. “And routinely everyone we talked to advised us to go forward.”

And forward they go, with one new solution to help people get back to the things they love, safely. The idea for Your Social Mask came as Jennifer McMahon, who works in the Boston hotel industry, helped couple after couple and endless organizations re-book their special events.

“It’s sad. We miss everyone,” Jennifer McMahon said. “We’re social people in a social atmosphere and it’s very, very, hard to be away from everybody.”

Bob McMahon explains diners will have the mask closed when their server is taking their order. “When your waiter leaves, you simply (close the mask) talk to the people you love, eat drink and be social,” he said.

So what’s the point of a mask with a hole in it? Actually, to help wearers be more diligent.

“You’re going to have to take your mask off when you eat and drink anyway,” Jennifer McMahon said. “I think people are afraid to put them down on surfaces too. It’s not good to put them in your purse or your pocket.”

And while we all hope things slowly return to normal, the threat of Covid-19 isn’t over.

“Be respectful of your neighbors. Wearing a mask is a sign of respect for other people,” Bob McMahon said. “And yet we do have to go out again, we have to support our restaurants and our entertainment venues.”