BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is warning residents that people are using stolen personal information from previous data breaches to file for fraudulent unemployment claims as part of a national scam.
The Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) said it has begun additional identity verification measures that will “temporarily delay the payment timeframe for many unemployment claims in Massachusetts” in response to the scam.
Some people who are filing for unemployment may be asked for additional identity information to verify their claim.
“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are going only to valid claimants is the top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” said Labor and Workforce Development secretary Rosalin Acosta. “While the program integrity measures we are taking will unfortunately mean that some claimants will experience temporary delays in payment, we believe these steps are necessary to respond to this unemployment scam. We are working rapidly to respond to this scheme and urge individuals who may have had a false unemployment claim filed in their name to contact the Department.”
Anyone who believes they had a false unemployment claim filed in their name is asked to call the DUA customer service department at (877) 626-6800 or use a fraud contact form on the state’s website.