LITTLETON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is looking into the response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton, where several residents died.
The investigation will focus on what went wrong at the assisted living facility and if legal action is warranted.
“We owe it to the families who lost loved ones under these tragic circumstances to determine what went wrong,” Healey said in a statement Wednesday.
At the end of April, the facility confirmed 16 residents had died from coronavirus and nearly 80 residents had tested positive. A nurse also died. Since then, there has not been an update on cases at the center.
Nashoba Valley is owned by Life Care Centers of America. Its Washington state facility had the first nursing home deaths in the country, putting all long term care facilities on notice for the outbreak.
Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley told WBZ-TV in April it has been in full compliance with both state and federal agencies since the onset of the coronavirus.