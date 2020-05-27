BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts drivers will have more time to renew their licenses and registrations as the Registry of Motor Vehicles tries to cut back on the need for customers to go to the RMV during the coronavirus pandemic.
Driver’s licenses expiring in March, April and May will now expire in September. Licenses that expire in June will now be good through October; those that expire in July will need to be renewed in November; and licenses with August expirations will need to be renewed by the end of December.
Plate registrations that expire between March and June and inspection stickers that expire between March and May will now be good through the end of July.
A full list of extensions is available on the Registry of Motor Vehicles website.