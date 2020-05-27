Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A 53-year-old tortoise whose owner died of coronavirus has found a new home.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) in Boston previously said Ms. Jennifer was the oldest adoptable pet ever at the facility. They are now saying she was one of the most popular to ever enter the shelter.
MSPCA-Angell said they received more than 3,000 phone calls and emails from people interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer, who could live to be over 100 years old.
Ms. Jennifer’s owner, who wished to remain anonymous, is described as a “bona fide turtle expert.”
A good story among the mayhem of Covid and politics. I am happy this critter found a home.