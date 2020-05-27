BOSTON (CBS) – Construction on the T is being fast-tracked while MBTA ridership is low due to coronavirus. The MBTA is also working to ensure safe and efficient rides when commuters begin heading back to work.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and MassDOT leaders toured the Maverick Blue Line station in East Boston on Wednesday. The station closed on May 18 and will remain shut down through May 31 as part of an accelerated improvement project made possible by low ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.
Buses are replacing service through Maverick Station on the Blue Line. The project is expected to be completed two months ahead of schedule.
Baker said public transit will be a critical part of the state’s reopening process.
“The T also launched a public messaging campaign at stations as well, reminding riders to ride safer and wear a mask or face covering while using the MBTA,” Baker said. “As we turn to reopening, we know the public transportation will play an important role in making sure people get where they need to go.”
General Manager Steve Poftak said the MBTA is changing how it manages transportation as a result of the coronavirus.
“Our old service delivery policy used to consider a bus with 58 people on it to be crowded. We will now consider a bus with 20 people on it to be crowded,” said Poftak. “We will track that to the extent feasible. We will attempt to provide additional service where we can.”
The Blue Line project is part of the state’s $8 billion capital improvement plan.
