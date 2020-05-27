BOSTON (CBS) – The American Red Cross says it has an “urgent need” for donations in order to prevent a blood shortage during a time when many hospitals are resuming surgical procedures and other treatments that were halted because of coronavirus.
The organization said demand for blood has grown by 30% in recent weeks after sharply declining in April. But at the same time, blood drives around the country are regularly being canceled.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
The Red Cross put safety precautions in place, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for all donors and staff.
Healthy donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross app, visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by using their Alexa Echo devices.
Anyone who comes to give blood through May 31 will be mailed a t-shirt. From June 1-30, donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.