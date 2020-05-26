Comments
ANDOVER (CBS) – A man helped rescue two people from a burning car on I-495 in Andover Tuesday morning. The car was engulfed in flames after it crashed into the woods near Exit 40 on the northbound side of the highway.
Video recorded by another driver shows the passerby pulling one of the victims away from the burning Honda HR-V.
State Police say the 37-year-old man driving the car and his passenger were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.