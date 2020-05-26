BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Vitale had already won over Patriots fans thanks to his “Do whatever the team asks” attitude during a chat with reporters last week. New England fans are going to fall in love even more when they find out how the fullback spent his Memorial Day.
Vitale may have crushed some hot dogs and hamburgers at some point on Monday, but he also completed the #MurphChallenge. Just reading what the challenge entails is exhausting, but Vitale and many others throughout the country went all-out for a great cause.
It all starts with a mile run, followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, and 300 squats. It concludes with another mile run.
Oh, did we mention that the participants wear a 20-pound vest through it all? Because the participants wear a 20-pound vest throughout the challenge.
Dan Vitale & @l_rhodes50 celebrated #MemorialDay by completing the #murphchallenge — a workout dedicated to Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a navy seal who died in combat.
1 mi run
100 pull ups
200 push ups
300 squats
1 mi run
While wearing a 20lb vest 😅 pic.twitter.com/a1nLWkDoB7
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 25, 2020
The annual Memorial Day tradition is a workout dedicated to Lt. Michael Murphy, a navy seal who died in combat in 2005. It raises funds for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which awards 27 scholarships annually.
Vitale is set to take over for James Develin at fullback this season, and the 26-year-old is well on his way to becoming a fan favorite in New England.