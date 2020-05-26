New Patriots Fullback Danny Vitale Completes #MurphChallenge On Memorial DayNew England fans are going to fall in love with Danny Vitale even more when they find out how the fullback spent his Memorial Day.

Patriots Starting Brian Hoyer Over Jarrett Stidham Wouldn't Be Surprising In The LeastWhat's most likely is that nobody will get a chance to even begin to see what Jarrett Stidham is made of until the 2020 season is well underway. Instead, they're most likely to get a heaping dose of Brian Hoyer.

Patriots Trying To Turn Joejuan Williams Into 'Jack-Of-All-Trades' In SecondaryWhen the Patriots begin training camp, they'll have a special task for second-year defensive back Joejuan Williams: Be ready to move around in the secondary.

'The Match' With Tom Brady Most-Watched Golf Telecast In Cable TV History"The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four networks.

Details Emerge On What Tom Brady's Nine-Part Documentary Will IncludeHow will "Man In The Arena" differ from "The Last Dance"? Allow producer Gotham Chopra to explain.