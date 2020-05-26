CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Massachusetts News, Southwick's Zoo


MENDON (CBS) — Zoos are now allowed to reopen in Massachusetts as part of the first phase of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon opened Monday with new “Phase I” tickets. They say they will not accept previously purchased admission tickets.

Zoo New England announced Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will be reopening to members at the end of the week. The public can visit starting June 4.

New safety measures included online and timed ticketing, guest capacity limits and one-way paths for foot traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply