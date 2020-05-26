MENDON (CBS) — Zoos are now allowed to reopen in Massachusetts as part of the first phase of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.
Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon opened Monday with new “Phase I” tickets. They say they will not accept previously purchased admission tickets.
Zoo New England announced Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will be reopening to members at the end of the week. The public can visit starting June 4.
You otter know: #FPZoo & #StoneZoo will be reopening to the general public on June 4! To ensure the safety of all at our Zoos, your visit is going to look different than it has before. Get the full details on the Zoo experience and what to expect: https://t.co/D0wKY8VA9F pic.twitter.com/eusfxNYhbz
— Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 26, 2020
New safety measures included online and timed ticketing, guest capacity limits and one-way paths for foot traffic.