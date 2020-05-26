BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 422 new coronavirus cases and 57 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 93,693 total cases with 6,473 deaths in the state.
There have been 545,481 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 4,920 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Tuesday, there are 2,108 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 24 patients from Monday. There are 560 patients are currently in ICU.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,601 followed by Suffolk County with 17,533 cases, and Essex County with 13,670.
There have been 16,623 cases in people under 30, 42,355 cases in people between 30-59, 12,236 cases in people between 60-69, and 22,229 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.