Tom Brady Goofs On Himself For Rough Outing On The Golf CourseBased on a tweet sent Tuesday, Tom Brady appears to be taking his poor showing in stride.

Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney Among Number Of Big NFL Names Still Without TeamsOther big names remain unsigned and could end up filling major needs for someone. Here's a look at some still waiting to find the right fit — or, in some cases, for quarantine restrictions to be lifted so they can make in-person visits before they or the teams make a decision.

Gary Bettman Will Provide Update On NHL Return To Play Plan Tuesday AfternoonWhether the NHL is coming back soon or not at all, we'll be getting an update on Tuesday afternoon.

Report: NFL Coaches May Be Allowed To Return Next Week, With Minicamps Coming Shortly ThereafterThe wheels are in motion for the NFL to return.

If NBA Ditches Conferences In Postseason, Celtics Would Have One Daunting Postseason PathThe potential NBA playoff seedings that are being discussed would be an absolute nightmare for the Boston Celtics.