Patriots Starting Brian Hoyer Over Jarrett Stidham Wouldn't Be Surprising In The LeastWhat's most likely is that nobody will get a chance to even begin to see what Jarrett Stidham is made of until the 2020 season is well underway. Instead, they're most likely to get a heaping dose of Brian Hoyer.

Patriots Trying To Turn Joejuan Williams Into 'Jack-Of-All-Trades' In SecondaryWhen the Patriots begin training camp, they'll have a special task for second-year defensive back Joejuan Williams: Be ready to move around in the secondary.

'The Match' With Tom Brady Most-Watched Golf Telecast In Cable TV History"The Match: Champions for Charity" attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four networks.

Details Emerge On What Tom Brady's Nine-Part Documentary Will IncludeHow will "Man In The Arena" differ from "The Last Dance"? Allow producer Gotham Chopra to explain.

Patrick Ewing Returns Home After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19 TreatmentGeorgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, his son said Monday.