CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Cambridge science teacher will compete in the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament in an episode airing Tuesday night on WBZ-TV. Katie LaBarge, a 9th and 10th grade science teacher with the Phoenix Charter Academy, is competing against 15 K-12 instructors for a $100,000 grand prize and entry into the next Tournament of Champions.
LaBarge will face off against a high school English teacher from Tennessee and a middle school humanities teacher from New York. The competition was taped back in February.
You can watch the episode at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.
“This tournament was created because JEOPARDY! is committed to showing appreciation for our teachers, and this year’s edition carries even more significance as educators everywhere face a whole new set of challenges,” host Alex Trebek said in a statement.
On Thursday, Hampstead, New Hampshire high school history teacher Matt Joyal will compete.