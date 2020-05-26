Comments
HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Police in the beach town of Hampton, New Hampshire said they received “a number of complaints” over Memorial Day weekend about hotels violating the state’s coronavirus orders.
Hampton Police said the complaints came from people who said hotels were renting rooms to non-essential workers.
In April, Gov. Chris Sununu ordered hotels and short-term rentals to stop renting rooms to everyone except essential workers.
“These complaints have been investigated and are being referred to the Attorney General’s Office,” police said.
