SOMERVILLE (CBS) — As hair salons and barbershops reopen in Massachusetts, many people are eager to address their unkempt “quarantine hair” during the coronavirus pandemic. A Somerville barbershop is looking to have some fun with the bad hair days before they are gone again.
Str8 Edge Barbershop along with Cambridge law firm Altman & Altman LLP is holding a contest to find the person who has unwillingly achieved the wildest hairstyle while salons have been closed for the past few months. The winner gets one year’s worth of free haircuts (24 cuts or twice monthly).
The contest will be on Instagram. Anyone looking to enter should post a photo of their look with the hashtag #CheckAltmanChallenge. For all of the instructions, go to this Instagram post.
A winner will be chosen Friday night at 8 p.m.
The prize will be redeemable once Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone opens hair salons in the city.