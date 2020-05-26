MARSHFIELD (CBS) — When COVID-19 put a stop to food donations at the Marshfield Food Pantry, 14-year-old Ellie Ahern told her mom she wanted to raise some money for the pantry, where she usually volunteers.
“We were hoping for like, $200, at most, and then we got $1,500 and we were like oh my god,” said Ellie.
Her mom, Patty, then posted their mission to Facebook. Before they knew it, the snowball was rolling — and the money kept coming in.
“People came by our house and they dropped off money or checks and we collected it and then gave it to the food pantry,” Ellie said.
When Ellie and her mom finally showed up at the food pantry, they had amassed $31,000.
“It’s going to feed a lot of families for a couple of months. So I think she sets an example,” said Jim Hewitt, of the Marshfield Food Pantry.
The pantry can sometimes buy their groceries for 35 cents a pound, meaning Ellie’s $31,000 will go a long way.
“People need to help each other in times like this,” Ellie said. “It takes one person to do something.”