BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S.S. Constitution fired a 21-gun salute from the Charlestown Navy Yard Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday. The tribute was in honor of those who died while serving aboard Old Ironsides while the ship was active between 1798 and 1881.
The flag started out flying at half-staff in the morning and was raised to full height after the salute, as is custom.
“USS Constitution is undefeated in battle, having captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels, but that did not come without a significant cost,” Cmdr. John Benda said in a statement. “This ship is truly a battlefield like Gettysburg or Normandy, and we will never forget the sacrifice of the Sailors who perished on these decks in the defense of our nation.”
The world’s oldest commissioned warship is currently closed to the public, but live virtual tours are being offered.