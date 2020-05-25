CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Memorial Day, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were supposed to be hosting the Kansas City Royals on Monday, a game that would have certainly included a number of moments to honor Memorial Day, both before and during the game. Alas, with baseball still shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, those ceremonies can’t be held as planned.

Still, the Red Sox made sure to honor those who gave their lives to the country by holding a Memorial Day ceremony in an empty Fenway Park.

The team draped a massive American flag over the Green Monster in left field on Monday, as Robert Bean — a Medford native who’s a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard — played “Taps” on the bugle.

Retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard Robert Bean plays Taps on Memorial Day at Fenway Park.
(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

The outfield video board at Fenway Park.
(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

The American flag is dropped over the Green Monster on Memorial Day at Fenway Park. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard Robert Bean plays Taps on Memorial Day at Fenway Park. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply