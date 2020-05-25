BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox were supposed to be hosting the Kansas City Royals on Monday, a game that would have certainly included a number of moments to honor Memorial Day, both before and during the game. Alas, with baseball still shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, those ceremonies can’t be held as planned.
Still, the Red Sox made sure to honor those who gave their lives to the country by holding a Memorial Day ceremony in an empty Fenway Park.
The team draped a massive American flag over the Green Monster in left field on Monday, as Robert Bean — a Medford native who’s a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps and National Guard — played “Taps” on the bugle.
Today we salute, honor, and remember those who sacrificed everything for our nation. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/apY3Oxh86S
— Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2020