BOSTON (CBS) — Professional sports leagues remain a long way from returning in full, but the NHL is planning its next step forward.

The league sent out a memo to players on Monday that sets early June as a target date for the move to “Phase 2” in the NHL’s plans to resume play.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun shared the details of that memo in a series of tweets. “Phase 2” for the NHL would involve voluntary workouts involving no more than six players at a time.

NHL/NHLPA sent out 29-page Phase 2 protocol (opening of practice facilities/small group workouts) to teams and players late last night. Will be released publicly today as well. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2020

Memo: “However, it has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it may last. We are continuing to monitor developments in each of the Club’s markets, and may adjust the overall timing if appropriate, following discussion with all relevant parties.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2020

More from NHL memo: “We again emphasize that Player participation in Phase 2 is strictly voluntary. In addition, Clubs are not permitted to require Players to return to the Club’s home city so they can complete a quarantine requirement in time to participate in Phase 2.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2020

The NHL/NHLPA Phase 2 agreement stipulates 6 players max in a practice facility at once; the on-ice sessions with players only, no coaches or other personnel allowed on the ice — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2020

LeBrun noted that the memo requires players to wear face coverings everywhere in the training facilities, except when they are on the ice.

more: “Players are not required to wear face coverings when they are exercising or on the ice.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2020

The memo also reflected that the NHL will be careful to not use too many COVID-19 tests, so as not to drain the resources for the general public.

Re: testing: “As an over-riding principle, testing of asymptomatic Players and Club personnel must be done in the context of excess testing capacity, so as to not deprive health care workers, vulnerable populations and symptomatic individuals from necessary diagnostic tests.'' — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 25, 2020

The NHL has a four-part plan, with Phase 3 involving the opening of training camps and Phase 4 being the official return to actual games.