BOSTON (CBS) — Professional sports leagues remain a long way from returning in full, but the NHL is planning its next step forward.

The league sent out a memo to players on Monday that sets early June as a target date for the move to “Phase 2” in the NHL’s plans to resume play.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun shared the details of that memo in a series of tweets. “Phase 2” for the NHL would involve voluntary workouts involving no more than six players at a time.

LeBrun noted that the memo requires players to wear face coverings everywhere in the training facilities, except when they are on the ice.

The memo also reflected that the NHL will be careful to not use too many COVID-19 tests, so as not to drain the resources for the general public.

The NHL has a four-part plan, with Phase 3 involving the opening of training camps and Phase 4 being the official return to actual games.

