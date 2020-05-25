MENDON (CBS) – After weeks of uncertainty, the Mendon Twin Drive-In has reopened. Governor a Charlie Baker announced Drive-Ins could reopen Monday, and owner Dave Andelman wasted no time, scheduling a show for Sunday at midnight.

“Massachusetts decided we could open at midnight on Sunday, so we opened at midnight on Sunday,” Andelman said. “It was a huge success. We were sold out.”

Tickets for Monday night’s shows also sold out, bringing hundreds of vehicles into the 16-acre property. Andelman said to expect a double feature every night this summer. “We’re gonna do that seven days a week, and I think we’re gonna be sold out for a long time.”

The grand reopening comes as the state is still in Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan. Andelman said he spent weeks making sure he could make it safe for his staff and customers, including an app to order food, social distancing markings and limiting capacity. “There’s actually 12 feet between every parking space. We took every precaution.” Andelman said.

Masks need to be worn by guests when outside of vehicles, and the same goes for staff. Andelman said the snack bar area was an area of focus. “We put in plexiglass, we cover the food, all the staff is in gloves and masks, so I think that we really set the standard for safety.”