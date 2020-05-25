CBSN BostonWatch Now
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on South Beech Street.

The firefighter was rushed for treatment at Elliot Hospital. Their condition is not known.

“Please keep them and their family in your thoughts,” the fire department tweeted.

A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire on South Beech Street in Manchester. (WBZ-TV)

Flames were knocked down a short time later.

Several roads are closed near the fire. Police asked people to avoid the area.

No further information is currently available.

