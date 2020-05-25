Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.
It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on South Beech Street.
The firefighter was rushed for treatment at Elliot Hospital. Their condition is not known.
“Please keep them and their family in your thoughts,” the fire department tweeted.
Flames were knocked down a short time later.
Several roads are closed near the fire. Police asked people to avoid the area.
No further information is currently available.