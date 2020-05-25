BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Firefighters from several towns battled a house fire in Brookfield Monday afternoon.
Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons said Brookfield fire crews were already responding to a brush fire with all of their equipment, so they sound a second and third alarm for assistance. The main part of the house is completely burned out.
“I was the first arriving officer here, and the whole front of the house had already collapsed into the front lawn when I arrived. They’re currently at a forth alarm because of no hydrants this way, so we’re using a lot of tankers,” Parsons said.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the roof. The house’s occupant was not home when neighbors called in the fire, but a dog in the home died.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.