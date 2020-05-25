Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Communities across Massachusetts are making changes to their Memorial Day tributes because of coronavirus.
In Wrentham, public officials and a small number of guests will hold an observance on the Town Common. Residents can view the tribute from their cars or online.
New Bedford will live-stream two services – the fishermen’s memorial and the city wreath laying at the Soldier and Sailors Monument.
In Pepperell, a group of veterans will march through town Monday morning even though the parade was canceled.
Everett will hold its annual ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery. Attendees are asked to remain inside their vehicles or socially distance outside their cars with masks.
Worcester will hold also a virtual memorial this afternoon.