CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has a message for the hundreds of people calling its headquarters every day: Enjoy watching wildlife from a distance. And stop calling.
The department says residents shouldn’t be calling to report wildlife sightings.
Fox, for example, are not sick or rabid if they’re out during the daytime. Their young were born last month, and they are out day and night looking for food. Young animals also are starting to roam about.
