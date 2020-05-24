NAHANT (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped save eight ducklings stuck in a storm drain at the Nahant Beach parking lot Saturday morning. By doing so, he fulfilled “a State Trooper’s most fundamental mission: to help others in a time of crisis and danger.”
Around 9:20 a.m. Trooper Jim Maloney noticed the ducklings’ mother and a sibling standing near the drain. When he realized what had happened he called the Department of Conservation and Recreation, prompting a response from DCR workers, Lynn Animal Control, Nahant Department of Public Works and another state police trooper.
“Nahant DPW pried open the grate, and the Lynn Animal Control Officer fished the ducklings out the drain with a net,” said a Facebook post by State Police.
Maloney kept the ducklings safe in a box in his cruiser while he waited for their mother and sibling to retrieve them.
“At 10 a.m. Momma and the other baby emerged from the grass and brush and the babies were taken from the box and placed at the edge of the grass. The mother immediately went to them, and together she and her nine babies — the family fully reunited — walked back into the grass,” the post continued.
“A small act amid the enormity of the ongoing health crisis, perhaps, but for one mother duck and her tiny babies, it made all the difference in the world.”
