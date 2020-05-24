Comments
WESTFIELD (CBS) — The 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air Guard is scheduled to perform F-15 Eagle flyovers this Memorial Day. The flyover will start in Bourne and go all the way to Kent, Connecticut.
“Memorial Day is a day to remind us of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others,” said Col. Tom Bladen, 104th Wing Vice Commander in a statement. “These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute in honor of those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life.”
They anticipate flying over the following locations at these times:
- Bourne National Cemetery: between 11:30 and 11:40
- Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston Seaport: between 11:40 and 11:50
- Fisher House of Boston VA Medical Center: between 11:50 and 12:00
- Norfolk, MA: between 11:50 and 12:00
- Grafton, MA: between 11:50 and 12:00
- MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam: 12:00 and 12:10
- Ludlow, MA: between 12:00 and 12:10
- Hadley, MA: between 12:10 and 12:20
- Florence, MA: between 12:10 and 12:20
- Cheshire, MA: between 12:20 and 12:30
- Lenox, MA: between 12:20 and 12:30
- Naugatuck, CT: between 12:30 and 12:40
- Kent, CT: 12:40 and 12:50
The flyover is weather dependent.