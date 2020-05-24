BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 68 new coronavirus deaths and 1,013 more cases in the state on Sunday. Health officials said there have now been 92,675 total cases with 6,372 deaths.
As of Sunday, there are 2,169 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 68 patients from Saturday. There are 558 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 532,373 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 11,387 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 19,602 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Sunday, 3,890 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 20,437 followed by Suffolk County with 17,417 cases, and Essex County with 13,457.
There have been 16,374 cases in people under 30, 41,965 cases in people between 30-59, 12,124 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,959 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.