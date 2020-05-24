



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said coronavirus reopening in the state must be based on data, adding that “we’re going to have to learn as we go along.”

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Warren if she agreed with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who said Massachusetts isn’t ready to reopen. A new group of industries in Massachusetts are set to reopen on Monday as part of Phase 1 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased coronavirus plan.

“The way I see it is reopening is going to be totally based on what we can do on testing, what we can do on contact tracing, and what we can do on making sure there is plenty of personal protective equipment available,” said Warren. “And then every step we take, you have to just keep collecting the numbers. We’re going to have to learn as we go along in this, but the point is to make an informed decision.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Keller also asked Warren about the possibility she could be selected as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, and if she would be comfortable in the role.

“We’re in a crisis now. And whatever I can do to help, I will do,” said Warren. “The Vice President will make his own decision on who he wants his running mate and that is as it should be. I’m not going to crowd him on that. I just want to be helpful in any role I can. I will be in this fight all the way because this is a time of crisis so much bigger than that time of crisis. I think of it as an all hands on deck moment.”