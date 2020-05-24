



CHELSEA (CBS) — A local business honored veterans by giving back to those at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home this Memorial Day weekend. The gesture means even more this year after the senior living facility was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Spectra Medical Devices donated lunch and flowers to the veterans, along with the staffers and medical personnel who support and work with them every day.

Box after box of flowers and meals were brought in.

“There’s over 250 tableside arrangements for all the vets,” Spectra Medical Devices V.P. Joyce Arrigo said.

Her father is a veteran himself. “It was always very important to him even as I was growing up to always give back to the veterans. They’re unsung heroes, and especially now I was a little surprised when we offered to do the donation and they said nobody has really donated much to the veterans. I think it’s important that they be honored on such a special day,” said Arrigo.

The donation was also in memory of the late Lawrence Larsen, a decorated World War II veteran who did a lot for the community over the years.

“We also wanted to bring some cheer to the veterans that can’t have any visitors this Memorial Day,” said a volunteer.

“In this area, now with the COVID, it’s more important than ever to kind of give back and honor people that are keeping everybody safe, and here, all the Veterans on Memorial Day weekend, they’re unsung heroes,” said Arrigo.