CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 63 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 4,149, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
One more death, a Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older, was also reported. The state’s death toll to 209, or 5% of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of the new cases, 15 are from Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, eight are from Merrimack County, eight are from Rockingham County, one is from Cheshire County, one is from Strafford County, 28 are from Manchester and two are from Nashua.
There were no new hospitalizations, keeping the hospitalization total at 419, or 10%.
Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors.