PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard said a body that matches the description of a missing woman was found on the North Truro shore Saturday morning.
Carol Madru, 50, was last seen Friday night near Provincetown in a red kayak, the Coast Guard said.
Provincetown Police and Coast Guard crews in the water and air were searching for her overnight. “At 6:30 a.m. a body matching the description of the missing woman was found unresponsive along the shore in North Truro.”
#Update At 6:30 a.m. a body matching the description of the missing woman was found unresponsive along the shore in North Truro. A search is still ongoing for 51-year old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki reported with her last night.
If you have any information please call 508-457-3211 #SAR
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) May 23, 2020
The search for 51-year-old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, who was last seen with the woman, is still ongoing.