PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard said a body that matches the description of a missing woman was found on the North Truro shore Saturday morning.

Carol Madru, 50, was last seen Friday night near Provincetown in a red kayak, the Coast Guard said.

Provincetown Police and Coast Guard crews in the water and air were searching for her overnight. “At 6:30 a.m. a body matching the description of the missing woman was found unresponsive along the shore in North Truro.”

The search for 51-year-old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki, who was last seen with the woman, is still ongoing.

