CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose by 77 Saturday, bringing the state total to 4,089, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Four more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 208, or 5% of cases.
Of the people who died, two were men over 60 from Hillsborough County, one was a man less than 60 from Hillsborough County and one was a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of the new cases with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 55% being women and 45% being men.
Eleven new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 419, or 10% of cases.