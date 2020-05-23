SALISBURY (CBS) — A motorcyclist from Lowell has died from his injuries after a crash on I-495 in Salisbury Friday afternoon. The man was identified as 51-year-old Brian Barry.
Massachusetts State Police said Barry was pulled over on the left median when a Toyota Camry driving in the left lane braked because the driver “observed Barry and believed he was about to enter the left travel lane.”
A Ford F-150 coming up behind the Toyota swerved into the median to avoid the Toyota. The truck hit Barry, who was thrown over the guardrail, State Police said.
“The operator of the Ford, a 77-year-old man from Turner, Maine stopped and remained at the scene of the crash. The operator of the Toyota, a 62-year-old woman from Douglas, also stopped and remained at the scene,” said a statement from State Police.
Barry was med-flighted to Beth Israel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
It is unclear why Barry was pulled over in the median. The crash is still under investigation.