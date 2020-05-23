CBSN BostonWatch Now
SALISBURY (CBS) — A motorcyclist from Lowell has died from his injuries after a crash on I-495 in Salisbury Friday afternoon. The man was identified as 51-year-old Brian Barry.

Massachusetts State Police said Barry was pulled over on the left median when a Toyota Camry driving in the left lane braked because the driver “observed Barry and believed he was about to enter the left travel lane.”

A Ford F-150 coming up behind the Toyota swerved into the median to avoid the Toyota. The truck hit Barry, who was thrown over the guardrail, State Police said.

A motorcyclist died after a crash on I-495 in Salisbury on Friday. (WBZ-TV)

“The operator of the Ford, a 77-year-old man from Turner, Maine stopped and remained at the scene of the crash. The operator of the Toyota, a 62-year-old woman from Douglas, also stopped and remained at the scene,” said a statement from State Police.

Barry was med-flighted to Beth Israel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear why Barry was pulled over in the median. The crash is still under investigation.

