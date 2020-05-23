Comments
BRAINTREE (CBS) — A Braintree Brother and sister are making sure fallen soldiers are remembered this Memorial Day weekend.
Timmy and Emily Sullivan were supposed to plant flags on the Boston Common as part of a tradition this weekend. But due to coronavirus concerns, that event was cancelled.
Now, the siblings, as well as their friend Josephine Whitney, are offering to plant flags in front of other people’s homes to raise money for first-responders on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
The planting began on Wednesday, and so far, they’ve raised over $2,000.