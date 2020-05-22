Comments
SALISBURY (CBS) – A motorcycle crash has left one man in the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. on the ramp from I-495 North to I-95 North on the Salisbury/Amesbury line. Investigators say the crash involved a pick-up truck, and the motorcycle hit a guardrail. The operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and was found nearby. The road was temporarily closed, so the man could be med-flighted to Beth Israel hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.