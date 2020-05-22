Utah Jazz Hall Of Fame Head Coach Jerry Sloan Passes Away At 78Hall of Fame basketball coach Jerry Sloan passed away Friday at the age of 78.

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI Ring Sells For Over $1 Million At All In Challenge AuctionSomeone is now the proud owner of a fancy Super Bowl LI ring.

What To Watch For When Brady, Manning, Woods & Mickelson Tee Off In 'The Match II'Sure, we'll get to see some golf. But we're tuning in for the trash talk between some fierce competitors.

What The Match: Champions For Charity Can Reveal About PGA Tour In Age Of CoronavirusIs Tiger Woods tournament-ready? What will the PGA Tour looks like when play resumes? The Match: Champions For Charity could provide some insight.

Fullback Or Superback? Danny Vitale Touts Versatility As Biggest Strength For PatriotsWhile Danny Vitale is a bit of a different player than James Develin, he understands that he was brought in to play a very important -- if underrated -- role in the Patriots' offense.