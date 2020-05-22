BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate rose to 15.1% in April, a month when the state lost 623,000 jobs. The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday that’s a jump of 12.3 percentage points from the previous month.
“The monthly change in the job estimates reflects the ongoing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the office said in a statement.
The April unemployment rate nationwide was 14.7%.
The leisure and hospitality industry was hit the hardest, losing 216,200 jobs – or 61% of the workforce. Construction lost 60,000 jobs (37.1%).
Last week, there were another 38,000 initial unemployment claims filed in the state. Massachusetts has seen nearly 860,000 unemployment claims as the coronavirus takes its toll on the economy.
