WEYMOUTH (CBS) — A 24-year-old Weymouth man has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to the murder of 19-year-old Ryan Martin. Martin was stabbed to death in Weymouth on May 7, and 26-year-old Kelsey Debello has been charged with his murder.
Shawn Inglis was arrested Friday afternoon. He is accused of transporting Debello away from the area of the murder, housing her overnight and disposing of certain items of evidence.
Police say Debello, a Weymouth resident, knew Martin, and that he was stabbed at a gathering in the woods. Debello has pled not guilty of Martin’s murder.
Inglis was arraigned remotely by a Quincy District Court judge Friday. Bail was set at $25,000, and he is due back in court on June 18.