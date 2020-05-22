



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Friday would have been the last day of class for Framingham High School seniors, and Friday night was supposed to be prom.

Prom at Framingham High looked a lot different this year. The dance was canceled because of coronavirus, but seniors Meagan Sidmore and Aiden Fernando still wanted their prom pictures.

“I was really looking forward to being able to spend one last night with my friends,” Sidmore said.

Prom is just one of the many experiences they missed out on as seniors – and graduation was another one many feared would never happen.

“I’ve been realistic in knowing that a lot of things might not happen, but I’ve been hopeful that some things might happen,” said Framingham senior Daniel Lavitman.

After updated state guidelines suggested outdoor graduation ceremonies might be possible in July, students have hope.

“The prospect of having an in-person graduation that’s traditional is something that I’m looking forward to, and I really hope it can happen,” Sidmore said.

The new state guidelines say that after July 18, ceremonies would need to be outdoors, with proper social distancing, limited attendance and masks.

Framingham Class President Jake Benoit said he’s optimistic he’ll be walking with his classmates this summer.

“If there’s a way to make it happen, people want it to happen,” he said.

It may not be the ceremony seniors envisioned when they started the school year, but they want it to happen more than ever after missing out on so much already.

“In every stage of life there’s always that very defined ending that you look forward to,” said Framingham senior Reid Xu.

“We want to have the opportunity to celebrate with our classmates and with our teachers,” said Framingham senior Hannah Pearce.

“I think it would be amazing for us all to be able to celebrate we all worked so hard to get here it would be incredible to have a ceremony to commemorate that,” said Framingham senior Fiana Herscovici.

There is no word from school leadership on when a ceremony could happen in Framingham.