DANVERS (CBS) – The bus from St. John’s Prep in Danvers has been put to a surprising use – hauling around administrators, so they could hand-deliver diplomas to all 284 seniors.
“Our focus is on getting to know our students, on celebrating them as individuals. And we felt this was a really good way to just personalize the process and take a challenging time and make it into a special and important time,” said Headmaster Dr. Ed Hardiman.
By the time the administrators are done, they will have been on the bus for 14 days and traveled 1,100 miles, delivering diplomas and lasting memories of 2020.
It might not be how the seniors envisioned graduation, but they seem impressed.
“I didn’t expect them to do that until, like, a couple of weeks ago. I thought it was amazing that they’re doing that,” said graduate Brett Torra.
By the time the diplomas are delivered, the administrators will have been in 64 towns in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’ve gone to this length to give us some sort of graduation,” said graduate Ryland Fiscus.