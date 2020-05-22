CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Starting June 1, New Hampshire beaches and gyms will reopen with significant restrictions. The reopening is part of Gov. Chris Sununu’s “Stay at Home 2.0” plan for the state.
Beginning next month, beaches will open for running, walking, swimming and surfing. Lounging and sports are still prohibited, and state parking lots will only allow 50% capacity.
Similarly, gyms can open for small group fitness classes. The classes must allow for social distancing, with participants being 8 to 10 feet apart, according to the state’s guidelines.
General use of gym equipment is still not allowed unless it is for a one-on-one training class. Gyms will only be allowed to fill to 50% capacity, and no competitions are permitted.
For more information, visit covidguidance.nh.gov.