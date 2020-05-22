



BOSTON (CBS) – For many weeks now, churches and places of worship have stood empty and quiet. But prayer hasn’t stopped.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve learned more about the digital media world in two months than I knew in 20 years. But it’s good, it’s been a great way to connect spiritually,” said Fr. John Currie, who leads three parishes in Dorchester and Roxbury.

Of course, it’s not the same – for priests or parishioners.

“I love that peace of mind you get while you’re in Mass. After Mass is over, you just carry that with you. I miss it. I’ve missed that. I go with my nephew. He’s special needs autistic. He loves church, so I love seeing him there,” said parishioner Therese Porazzo.

As places of worship prepare to reopen in Phase 1, the Archdiocese of Boston created a video to show some of the ways Mass will look different: staggered arrivals and exits, socially distant pews and no sign of peace or hymnals.

“There’s folks calling up already asking, ‘When can I come? I can’t wait to get back.’ To the other side, ‘I’m going to wait until I know we’re really, really, really safe.’”

Parishioners like Porazzo, who just beat cancer as coronavirus began to spread.

“I will definitely wait. I want to see how the church handles it. I do want to get back, but I want to make sure it is safe, that people do stay 6 feet apart from each other, especially as they’re going up to communion,” she said.

And that’s okay. Fr. Currie says the faithful have sacrificed so much during this time. And parishes will figure out their new normal together – with patience and prayer.

“The Cape Verdeans have a little saying called ‘poco a poco,’ – bit by bit. So we’ll just take our time and go poco a poco,” he said.