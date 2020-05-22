BOSTON (CBS) – Gusto Romi is preparing to reopen his barbershop, Waltham’s Finest, for the first time in months.

“It’s weird. I haven’t talked to anybody in two months, you know what I mean? I want to get back and interact with the clients,” said Gusto Romi.

Monday, limited personal service businesses, like barbershops and salons, are allowed to open as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phased plan.

Romi is following the strict guidelines, which call for social distancing, extensive cleaning and masks for all customers and employees.

“Top priority – client and barber safety is our top priority right now. We just want to keep everybody safe,” said Romi.

The family dog can also get pampered again as pet groomers reopen.

Office buildings are adapting to reopen.

On Monday, companies can bring back about 25% of their workforce.

“There are a number of different changes that are going to take place,” said Jimmy Caruso, of City Realty Group in Brookline.

Caruso said City Realty’s employees will check their temperatures before coming into the office. They’ll also be spread out, and they’ll have to wear masks.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping our people safe first and foremost,” said Caruso.

Office buildings in Boston are not reopening until June 1.