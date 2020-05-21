BOSTON (CBS) — The latest numbers show another 38,328 people filed initial unemployment claims in Massachusetts last week. That’s down from about 45,000 claims in the previous week.
About 584,000 people in the state are currently receiving unemployment benefits as the coronavirus takes its toll on the economy.
Nationwide, about 2.2 million people filed for unemployment, marking about 40 million job losses since the pandemic began.
Massachusetts is also one of the states that has set up a system for people to access Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program for the self-employed and “gig economy” workers who are not traditionally covered by unemployment system.
The report from the Labor Department lists Massachusetts as having more than a million new claims under the program, but The New York Times reports that there was a data entry mistake made by the state.
The state also announced Thursday that residents who have exhausted their regular unemployment compensation can now receive up to 13 weeks of additional benefits under the CARES Act.
Learn more about applying for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts here.