RAYNHAM (CBS) – A former Taunton elementary school principal faces multiple charges, including drunk driving, after a police pursuit in Raynham on Tuesday.

According to police, Rose Schwartz, 44, of Lakeville, allegedly struck a guardrail on Route 138 and then fled from police at what they say was 110 miles per hour.

Police said they received a call at about 6:15 p.m. about a person in an SUV driving erratically and swerving in the road. A police officer responded to the scene and noticed the SUV’s front bumper dragging on the pavement. When the officer signaled for Schwartz to stop, she allegedly sped away. The officer pursued her for three-quarters of a mile until she stopped. According to police, Schwarts had to be asked to get out of the vehicle several times.

A portion of the vehicle’s bumper was found on Bay Street in Taunton, where police believe Schwartz may have struck a guardrail.

Schwartz faces charges that include operating under the influence, speeding, failure to stop for police and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Schwartz was the principal of Joseph C. Chamberlain Elementary School in Taunton, but has since been removed from her position, the superintendent of schools confirmed.

“In keeping with our practice to not comment on personnel matters, I can only confirm at this time that Mrs. Schwartz has been removed from the position of Principal of Joseph C. Chamberlain Elementary School. As always, Taunton Public Schools will continue to proceed in the best interest of the students of the Chamberlain Elementary School and all decisions and plans that are made now and in the future will be made with this priority in mind. We are confident that the students, staff and families of the school will continue to receive the same high-quality education, services and support that Chamberlain Elementary School is known for providing,” Taunton School District Superintendent John J. Cabral said.